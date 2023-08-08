Train derailment southeast of Edmonton causes traffic delays

Traffic is being rerouted in Wainwright after a train derailment on Tuesday morning.

The train derailed around 10:30 a.m. on the south side of Highway 14 west of Wainwright.

Approximately six cars and two engines went off the line.

A spokeswoman for Canadian National Railway says there were no dangerous goods on board the train, no fires as a result of the derailment, and no injuries have been reported.

"CN would like to apologize for any inconvenience as a result of this incident," Julianne Threfall said in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

Police are directing westbound traffic to go northbound on 1 Street, then west on Township Road 452 before continuing westbound on Highway 14.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.