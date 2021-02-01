No one was hurt after a train derailed in Goderich Monday afternoon.

Huron OPP tell CTV News the train jumped the tracks by the grain elevators, hitting and destroying a transport truck and a pickup truck.

There was nobody in the transport, but two occupants in the pickup truck were able to escape without being hurt.

OPP say a structure on the property has also been destroyed.

It's unclear why the train left the tracks at this time but cleanup could take days according to police.

Harbour Street is temporarily closed for the investigation.