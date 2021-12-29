Train derails in southern Alberta, diesel fuel leaking

Traffic on Highway 23 is being re-routed as a hazmat team from Calgary and emergency crews from southern Alberta deal with a train derailment near the Village of Barons.

The CP Rail train was northbound when an engine reportedly derailed "and a few empty fuel cars" tipped over, according to RCMP.

No injuries were reported.

"The derailed engine, as a result of the angle it is at currently is resting at, is causing diesel fuel to leak from the fuel entry point," RCMP said in a release.

"CP Rail as well as a hazmat team are responding from Calgary."

Northbound traffic is being re-routed at Highway 23 and Township Road 114.

Southbound traffic is being re-routed at Highway 23 and Township Road 120.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Barons is about 170 kilometres southeast of Calgary.