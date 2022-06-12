iHeartRadio

Train derails near Manitoba-Ontario border

A CP Rail engine is seen in this file photo. (Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press)

A train derailed near the Manitoba-Ontario border on Saturday afternoon.

According to CP Rail, an intermodal train derailed west of the border around 4 p.m.

The company confirmed no one was hurt during the incident and no dangerous goods were involved.

CP crews responded to the scene for recovery operations.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

