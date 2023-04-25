Train whistle debate continues in Windsor

Windsor city council has voted to continue to engage in discussions with Essex Terminal Railway (ETR) and Transport Canada about ways to reduce the noise.

Neighbours have said they noticed an uptick in the frequency of trains over the past six months — which by law, must blast their horns four times when crossing a road without automated arms.

Residents complain that it’s happening after midnight, before 6 a.m. and all throughout the day.

The city estimates a crossing with gates at just one road could cost upwards of $3 million.

Mayor Drew Dilkens indicated Monday night that the city is investigating a federal program that could provide matching dollars.

City staff will also continue discussions with ETR to find ways to reduce horn noise.