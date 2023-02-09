Training across the north for those interested in film industry
Those interested in the film industry northern Ontario can get hands-on training through Cultural Industries Ontario North.
"Doing presentations like we did here today, is just kind of something to allow people who may not understand quite what they can do in the film industry," said Ashley Nay, one of the instructors.
"To kind of break down the different departments we cover. Information -- information is key. (It) gets them to where they may want to go."
Officials from CION told CTV News there has been strong turnout for the training sessions and that it's a great chance for beginners to learn the ins and outs of the industry.
"Personally I'm interested in camera and a few other (technical) ones, but just knowing what other people are doing on set is hugely important," said Marc Lamothe, one of the students.
"I'm one of the few people that get to trial before fire more of less. You just go directly on to crew and you have to learn everything on set … Having a resource like this is immensely helpful. I would've loved to do this 10 years ago.”
CION officials said while these training sessions are pilot projects, there are plans to do more in the future.
