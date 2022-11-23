Training day for Timmins council

Timmins council members have been elected and sworn-in; now it's time to get to work. However, before council gets down to business, it's getting up to speed on what its role entails.

A partner from Amberley Gavel, Nigel Bellchamber, said what's really important is for all involved to understand the role of council versus the role of staff.

"What limitations does the province put on you; what requirements does the province put on you," he added.

City clerk Steph Palmateer said the Municipal Act is the main piece of legislation that sets out the rules and procedures for a municipal government.

"It’s an extensive document,” said Palmateer.

“It’s impossible for anybody whether they’re a full time mayor or a part-time councillor like we have in the city of Timmins to understand that document from cover to cover."

New councillor, Lorne Feldman told CTV News that he is excited to learn as much as he can.

“You can’t just simply pass a resolution. These bylaws have to be put into action, voted on and you simply just can’t raise something on your own without a by-law,” said Feldman.

Palmateer, with ten years as clerk for Timmins, said he thinks this new council, along with Timmins MPP and Minster of Mines, George Pirie, will get a lot accomplished.

"It looks like they’re going to work well together. It’s very exciting."

Timmins’ new council’s first full council meeting is Dec. 6.

A full schedule of upcoming municipal meetings can be found here.