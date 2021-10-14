Trans-Canada Highway crash near Chestermere sends 2 to hospital

Two men were taken to hospital following a Wednesday night crash near the east edge of the city of Chestermere.

EMS crews responded to a location on the Trans-Canada Highway near Range Road 281 shortly before 9 p.m. after two vehicles collided.

According to EMS officials, a man in his 30s, who had been trapped in the wreckage, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre by STARS Air Ambulance in serious but non-life threatening condition.

A man in his 20s was taken by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed to traffic in the area for several hours but reopened shortly after midnight.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.