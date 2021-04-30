Trans-Canada Highway reopened as grass fire burns

Highway 1 reopened Friday evening after briefly closing down due to heavy smoke from nearby grass fires.

The highway reopened just before 8 p.m.

Update: Hwy1 near Hermitage Rd, west of jct Hwy22, near Jumping Pound, has been fully reopened in both directions after the earlier grass fire. (7:56pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/72CKm5kkYt

Cochrane RCMP said emergency crews responded to the scene, near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hermitage Road, at about 6 p.m.

They said smoke and high winds were affecting visibility.

As a result of the fire, the province ordered the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions at Jumping Pound Road, west of the junction for Highway 22 around 6:30 p.m.

Update: Hwy1 near Hermitage Rd, west of jct Hwy22, near Jumping Pound - CLOSED in both directions due to grass fire. Traffic being diverted to Hwy22 & Hwy1A. Avoid the area and expect major delays. (6:32pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/TOnBWfBXfZ

TWO MORE FIRES FUELLED BY WIND

A grass fire burned in the Carstairs area Friday afternoon, as windy, warm weather created challenging conditions.

There is a large grass fire burning burning South of #Carstairs currently west oh Hwy 2A. The fire is being spread by high winds. Please avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/DqU2OKEvSx

MLA Nathan Cooper tweeted about the fire Friday afternoon, noting that Highway 2A has been closed in both directions, between Highway 580 and Acme Road.

Hwy 2A has been closed in both directions. South of Hwy 580 and North of the Acme road. Please avoid the area

There was no other information late Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Cochrane RCMP are looking for information about a grass fire that occurred near Bow Valley High School Wednesday.

The Cochrane Fire Department responded and although the fire threatened and damaged some private property, fire crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. No evacuations were necessary.

Cochrane RCMP are investigating the incident and looking to speak with anyone who has information about it. The fire took place on private property.

Police would like to remind residents that trespassing on private property is an offence under the Petty Trespass Act and carries with it a fine of $300 if convicted.

The Cochrane RCMP can be reached at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.