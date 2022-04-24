Trans-Canada Highway reopened west of Brandon

The Trans-Canada Highway west of Brandon has reopened after a winter storm has prompted a section of the highway to shut down.

As of late Sunday afternoon, Highway 1 from Brandon to the Saskatchewan border was reopened, according to the provincial 511 online map.

The province said Highway 1 from Brandon to Highway 21 had been closed early Sunday morning due to poor winter driving conditions. Later in the afternoon, the remaining stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway from Griswold to the Saskatchewan border was also reopened.