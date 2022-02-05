Trans Canada Highway West of Moose Jaw reopened
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The Highway Hotline reports that Highway 1 is now open, after being closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle collision west of Moose Jaw.
The Moose Jaw Police Service issued a notice at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning notifying the public that both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway west of Moose Jaw were closed.
The closure was due to a multi-vehicle collision, according to the news release.
Moose Jaw Police have not released any information about possible injuries or exactly how many vehicles were involved in the accident.
However, they are cautioning travelers to be aware of the hazardous winter conditions currently on the highway.
