Trans-Canada Highway reopened west of Brandon
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
The Trans-Canada Highway west of Brandon has reopened after a winter storm has prompted a section of the highway to shut down.
As of late Sunday afternoon, Highway 1 from Brandon to the Saskatchewan border was reopened, according to the provincial 511 online map.
The province said Highway 1 from Brandon to Highway 21 had been closed early Sunday morning due to poor winter driving conditions. Later in the afternoon, the remaining stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway from Griswold to the Saskatchewan border was also reopened.
-
Ottawa police to provide an update on preparations for ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ eventApproximately 500 to 1,000 motorcycles and other vehicles are expected to take part in the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event, scheduled to roll into town on Friday.
-
-
Thousands impacted by power outage in North BayNorth Bay Hydro says approximately 7500 customers are without power Sunday night
-
'We're not going to stop': Rally highlights tensions between Palestinians and Israeli policeFor the second weekend in a row, protesters gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds to raise awareness about escalating violence between Palestinians and Israeli police.
-
Male in custody after person found dead in Kitchener homeWaterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.
-
One person in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Barrie Sunday evening.
-
-
'He was a hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan who was stabbed at age 9 reminisces on his idol's legacyIt was January 1980, and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old.
-
Vancouver real estate market beginning downturn that could last 2 years, expert says.A Vancouver real estate and property tax expert believes Vancouver’s real estate market is seeing the start of a downturn that could last up to two years.