Trans Mountain pipeline restart 'only a few days away,' says company

Trans Mountain Corp. says it is only a few days away from restarting its pipeline.

The company says this week's rain and snowfall in B.C. has so far not caused any new concerns for the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline has been shut down since Nov. 14 as a precaution due to flooding and extreme weather in B.C.

Trans Mountain Corp. says it has more than 470 workers on the ground reinforcing berms and completing repairs to shore up the integrity of the line.

The Trans Mountain pipeline carries 300,000 barrels of petroleum products each day from Alberta to B.C.

Trans Mountain Corp. says when it is able to restart the pipeline, it will operate at reduced capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.