TransAlta reports $78M Q4 loss compared with $167M loss a year ago
TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $78 million in its fourth quarter compared with a loss of $167 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
The Calgary-based power utility company says the loss amounted to 29 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 61 cents per share in the last three months of 2020.
Revenue totalled $610 million, up from $544 million.
TransAlta says free cash flow for the quarter was $106 million or 39 cents per share, up from $52 million or 19 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
The company says the increase was helped by higher realized prices in Alberta, the settlement of provisions and lower sustaining capital spending, while partially offset by higher distributions paid to subsidiaries' non-controlling interests.
TransAlta has electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.
-
'In the millions of dollars': Langford expects economic boost as international rugby tournament returnsPreparations on the pitch are underway with Team Canada set to host 12 of the world’s top women's rugby sevens teams for a two-day tournament at the end of April.
-
B.C. woman sues multi-level marketing company over 'unsafe' weight loss productsA B.C. woman has filed a lawsuit alleging weight loss products sold by a multi-level marketing company left her with chronic pain, an abnormal heart rhythm and other ill effects.
-
'Anticipating the worst': Fear among Maritimers with Ukrainian connections growsMaritimers with family in the Ukraine and those of Ukrainian heritage spent much of Thursday trying to contact relatives and watching events unfold.
-
Leaking locomotive taken off tracks after Waterloo spillA leaking CN freight train has been pulled from service after an oily black substance was found alongside a railroad in Waterloo.
-
Baseball players soak up February break alongside Sask. MLB pitchersIt’s not every day you get some encouraging words from a Major League Baseball pitcher.
-
Family speaks out following racist incident at a Manitoulin Island public schoolLucy Pahpeguish says her 11-year-old son Kashtyn was a victim of racial discrimination and assault at his school on Manitoulin Island last week.
-
'Disbelief and shock': Manitoba's Ukrainian community to hold rally after Russian invasionRussia’s invasion of Ukraine has set off a wave of reaction across the globe including in Manitoba where many people have close connections to the country.
-
Meet the only husband-and-wife broadcasting tandem in the SJHLShe's a billet mom, team photographer, social media coordinator and parent liaison — and is now one of the first female play-by-play broadcasters in Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League history.
-
Most COVID-19 fines unpaid in B.C., but 'they will be paid,' says ministerBritish Columbia's public safety minister says only a small number of fines related to violation of COVID-19 measures have been paid, but people who want to drive their vehicle may have to pay up.