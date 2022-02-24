TransAlta reports $78M Q4 loss compared with $167M loss a year ago

TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $78 million in its fourth quarter compared with a loss of $167 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The Calgary-based power utility company says the loss amounted to 29 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 61 cents per share in the last three months of 2020.

Revenue totalled $610 million, up from $544 million.

TransAlta says free cash flow for the quarter was $106 million or 39 cents per share, up from $52 million or 19 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company says the increase was helped by higher realized prices in Alberta, the settlement of provisions and lower sustaining capital spending, while partially offset by higher distributions paid to subsidiaries' non-controlling interests.

TransAlta has electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.