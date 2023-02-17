TransAlta to buy interest in Alta. pumped hydro energy storage development for $8M
TransAlta Corp. says it will acquire a 50 per cent interest in an early-stage pumped hydro energy storage development project in southwest Alberta.
The Calgary company says Montem Resources Limited currently owns the Tent Mountain Renewable Energy Complex the two companies will jointly manage with TransAlta acting as project developer.
Under the deal, TransAlta will pay Montem about $8 million, when the deal closes, with additional payments of up to $17 million contingent on the achievement of development and commercial milestones.
The deal is subject to closing conditions, including approval from Montem shareholders, but is expected to close next month.
The deal includes land rights, fixed assets and intellectual property associated with the pumped hydro development project.
The project will be developed over the next four years, with construction targeted to start as early as 2026 and operation not expected to start until sometime between 2028 and 2030.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.
-
'I don't think a fish is worth your life,' Experts caution ice anglers on risky conditionsPolice issue warning as fluctuating weather conditions increase ice fishing risks.
-
London man pleads guilty in violent death of partnerIt started out as a night of drinking and partying for partners Maryhelen Johnston, 39, and James Braun, now 45, almost four years ago, but it quickly turned deadly.
-
'It honestly does feel like your playing': Augmented reality dental simulators unveiled at Sask. universityFive new, state-of-the-art dental simulator machines have been installed at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Dentistry, the first of their kind in Canada.
-
Lethbridge reacts to release of Emergencies Act inquiry findingsThe final report released Friday in the wake of the Emergencies Act inquiry has sparked reaction across the country, and southern Alberta is no different.
-
WRPS arrest man after alleged weapon incident in KitchenerWaterloo regional police arrested a 24-year-old man after police say he threatened security and brandished a firearm.
-
Verdict next week in trial for Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her children in house fireA Canadian soldier on trial for the attempted murder of her three children will learn her fate next week.
-
Judge orders sale of B.C. house, with proceeds going to teen beating victimA Supreme Court judge in Kamloops has ordered for the sale of a home belonging to the parents of a man who pleaded guilty to nearly beating a teenage boy to death, with proceeds going to the victim’s family.
-
Barrie Mosque and community rally to support survivors of Syrian-Turkish earthquakeHundreds of Canadian volunteers have joined with organizations overseas to help provide aid for survivors of the earthquake that displaced thousands along the Turkish-Syrian border.
-
Soo Greyhounds depending on both their goaliesThere’s only one player in a hockey game that plays the entire 60 minutes: the goaltender. While most teams designate a main starter between the pipes, the Soo Greyhounds have had a battle for playing time.