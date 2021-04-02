Transcona home significantly damaged by overnight fire

A home in Transcona has been left significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water after an overnight fire set the home ablaze, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Friday, WFPS said crews were called to a one-storey home in the 100 block of Laurentia Bay.

"When crews arrived on scene, smoke and flames were coming from the home," the WFPS said in a release.

The WFPS said everyone inside the home self-evacuated before the fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 4:08 a.m., though the WFPS said the house, "sustained significant smoke, fire, and water damage."