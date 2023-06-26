TransEd to replace cables as it submits paperwork for Valley Line Southeast LRT certification

TransEd, the company responsible for building and operating the Valley Line Southeast LRT, says cables need to be replaced before the line opens.

"To ensure future reliability, we have decided to replace and upgrade the cables now to ensure the system will perform to our high standards while we operate it over the next 30 years, and for many years beyond," TransEd Chief Executive Officer Ronald Joncas wrote in a news release on Monday.

According to the release, the cables are easily accessible to crews, and testing of the line will continue while the repairs are underway.

The work will be performed at TransEd's expense.

TransEd says it is also in the process of submitting documentation for review to the independent certifier needed to begin service on the line.

"We are working closely with the city and more information about a potential opening date for Valley Line Southeast will be provided as cable upgrades and independent certification nears completion later this summer," TransEd wrote in the news release.

The 13-kilometre line running from downtown to Mill Woods has been plagued by problems and delays.

Originally scheduled to open in 2020, the project was pushed back after a "large concrete mass" was discovered in the North Saskatchewan riverbed under the Tawatinâ Bridge in 2018.

Absenteeism and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic delayed the project further in 2021, TransEd has said.

Cracks were found in 30 piers along the line in the summer of 2022.

Repairs on the piers were completed in December.

TransEd is contractually responsible for the financial fallout of the delays, as well as for operating and maintaining the line for the next three decades.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn and Jeremy Thompson