A column of smoke from a pallet fire Tuesday evening could be seen from several kilometres away.
Just before 9 p.m. Windsor fire reported a large pallet and debris fire at Crawford and Tecumseh Road West.
Several photos and videos posted online show the size of the smoke column which could be seen from a far distance.
No one was injured in the fire and crews were able to bring it under control without any buildings sustaining damage.
Windsor Fire said the cause was a transformer failure which also caused a neighbourhood power outage at the time.
All power has been restored to the area.
Windsor Fire retweeted a video of the fire posted to twitter. Please note the video contains language some viewers may find offensive.
Another good video from a follower https://t.co/QWc3XIVyGC— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) March 17, 2021