A column of smoke from a pallet fire Tuesday evening could be seen from several kilometres away.

Just before 9 p.m. Windsor fire reported a large pallet and debris fire at Crawford and Tecumseh Road West.

Several photos and videos posted online show the size of the smoke column which could be seen from a far distance.

No one was injured in the fire and crews were able to bring it under control without any buildings sustaining damage.

Windsor Fire said the cause was a transformer failure which also caused a neighbourhood power outage at the time.

All power has been restored to the area.

Windsor Fire retweeted a video of the fire posted to twitter. Please note the video contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Another good video from a follower https://t.co/QWc3XIVyGC