Transforming Stroke Care Across Saskatchewan: A Coordinated Approach to Support People Living with Stroke

Every year, more than 3,200 strokes occur in Saskatchewan, impacting thousands of individuals and families across the province. A stroke can happen anytime, anywhere, and to anyone, at any age. It’s a medical emergency and the outcomes can be devastating, but with access to timely diagnosis and treatment, the outcomes can be improved dramatically.

June is Stroke Month in Canada, and an opportunity to increase awareness about stroke and the measures that can be taken to reduce the impact of stroke across the country, including here in Saskatchewan.

"We at Heart & Stroke are grateful for the opportunity to work with healthcare providers in each province to strengthen the services that are available," says Carolyn Cyr, Director of Health Policy & Systems for Saskatchewan. "In Saskatchewan, we are involved throughout the continuum of care: managing the FAST signs of stroke campaign with funding from the provincial government and corporate partners; advocating for more resources and supports for people living with stroke; updating and disseminating the Canadian Stroke Best Practice Guidelines; providing resources for people impacted by stroke; and raising awareness about stroke with the support of our media partners."

Stroke is a medical emergency

Kyle Sereda has been a paramedic for 24 years, and he's worked across the entire province of Saskatchewan and parts of Alberta. The experienced paramedic is now General Manager & Chief of Paramedic Services for Moose Jaw and has helped people in all medical emergencies. Still, when it comes to strokes, he says one thing is true for every case: getting the person having a stroke diagnosed and treated as quickly as possible is crucial, as 1.9 million brain cells die every minute during a stroke.

"A stroke results from a lack of oxygen to the brain," says Sereda. "When the brain doesn't get oxygen, it cannot function for a long period, so that's where the time factor comes in. If we can restore blood flow to the brain as quickly as possible, then the person has a better chance of a good recovery."

Thinking FAST can save lives

The acronym F.A.S.T. is used in countries worldwide, including in Canada, to equip people to recognize the signs of stroke and to take immediate action to respond to this medical emergency.

Sereda says it's essential for everyone to learn the signs of stroke, because it can happen any time to anyone.

"I think one of the challenges is that an individual may recognize their own symptoms, but may not be able to communicate it," says Sereda. "This is why it’s important for everyone to learn the signs and call 9-1-1 if they witness a stroke."

Calling 9-1-1 is critical, because it triggers a stroke alert in the province and ensures that the person having the stroke is taken to the nearest hospital that has the capacity to diagnose and manage a stroke, and that these hospitals are alerted in advance, so they are prepared to act immediately when the patient arrives.

In 2017, the province of Saskatchewan established the Acute Stroke Pathway to coordinate a standardized response to managing strokes province-wide. This pathway includes primary stroke centres across the province to ensure that everyone has access to care regardless of their postal code. These centres have the ability to diagnose strokes and to consult with stroke neurologists to determine appropriate management and assess whether additional care is needed in Saskatoon.

"A stroke is a treatable medical emergency," says Ruth Whelan, Clinical Nurse Specialist-Stroke at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, the province’s comprehensive stroke centre. "The faster we can be in contact with each other, have everyone looking at the same scans, and understanding the symptoms of the stroke, the better we can get the patient to the right place at the right time getting the right treatment. We've tried to build a real stroke community among our health care providers.”

Recovery and renewal: Navigating life after stroke

In addition to the timely acute treatment for stroke, access to rehabilitation services following a stroke is essential to improve outcomes and support a full recovery. Stroke is a leading cause of adult disability in Canada and can impact an individual’s physical, cognitive and emotional wellbeing. Saskatchewan has stroke rehabilitation centres throughout the province, allowing individuals to access care closer to home either as an inpatient or by attending day appointments. One of these centres is at Jowsey House in Yorkton.

"We have a multidisciplinary rehabilitation team that works with all of our patients to try to improve their abilities, kind of as best they can to return to the community or back home," says Taren Nielsen, Primary Health Care Manager- Integrated Rural Health, Yorkton.

Nielsen says treating a person who has had a stroke can include physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Every stroke is different, and the therapy offered is individualized based on the needs of the person.

Heart & Stroke recently released a report that focuses on the challenges with mental health that many people, especially women, face after a stroke. Many of the physical effects of stroke are apparent, but other effects that are related to cognition, mood, or communication can be harder to recognize. These “invisible” deficits are often ignored or misunderstood, and this can seriously impact recovery.

"Having a stroke is a traumatic event," says Nielsen. "It can mean a sudden loss of function, inability to return to work, and sometimes admission to a rehabilitation facility for an extended period. So, we also ensure a social worker is available as needed to support the psychosocial aspects of care so we can deliver holistic services to those individuals."

Together we can reduce the impact of stroke

We can all play a role in reducing the impact of stroke in Saskatchewan, starting with prevention. Some risk factors can be controlled through healthy lifestyle choices, and some can be managed with the support of your health team. Learn about your personal risk factors and take the steps needed to prevent stroke in your own life.

In addition to reducing our own risk to prevent stroke, by learning the signs of stroke and understanding the urgency to call 9-1-1, any one of us can help to save lives by ensuring that people experiencing a stroke receive access to the diagnosis, treatment, and care that they need to support an optimal recovery.