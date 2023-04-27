Transgender Pride flag crosswalk in downtown Kitchener vandalized

Waterloo region police are investigating after the transgender pride flag crosswalk in front of Kitchener’s Victoria Park was vandalized.

On Wednesday, police said a report of graffiti on the crosswalk at Joseph Street and Gaukel Street was received.

Police were not able to say if they believed this was a hate-motivated incident.

A City of Kitchener spokesperson told CTV News that crews had removed the graffiti from the crosswalk at a cost of about $300.

“City staff were made aware of the graffiti on the crosswalk in Victoria Park on Wednesday afternoon,” said corporate communications manager Shawn Falcao in an email.

He added that the graffiti had been cleared from the crosswalk by Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.