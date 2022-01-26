Transit accessibility campaign launches for Windsor riders

Transit Windsor is launching a new campaign to help raise awareness of transit accessibility features.

The EnAbling Change Program was developed by the Ontario Public Transit Association (OPTA) in partnership with Transit Windsor and other local transit agencies, which will use the campaign material throughout 2022.

It also encourages transit customers to consider the needs of others.

“The campaign uses clear and simple messaging in a friendly and non-judgmental way to educate transit riders about accessibility features, such as priority seating and service animals. It also reminds people that not all disabilities are visible,” said a news release from the City of Windsor.

Advisory committees on accessibility across the province were consulted during the campaign design process to ensure that the messaging and visuals were appropriate and clear.

The EnAbling Change Program is administered by the Province of Ontario’s Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility and provides funds for strategic partnerships with industry and sector leaders to significantly improve accessibility for people with disabilities and promote compliance with Ontario’s accessibility standards.

These projects aim to raise awareness to a large audience of the barriers faced by people with disabilities. The campaign material will be visible on buses, at the Downtown Terminal, and on the Transit Windsor website. TransitWindsor.ca