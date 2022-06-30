Transit bus crashes into home on River Avenue
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
A crash involving a Transit bus that appears to have smashed into a home has shut down a road near Osborne Village.
Winnipeg police were on the scene of the crash Thursday afternoon and had taped off River Avenue from Nassau Street to Wellington Crescent.
Pictures from the scene show a Transit bus that appears to have crashed into a home on River Avenue. Another car that has been damaged was also seen up on a nearby boulevard.
Police confirmed the bus had collided with the building. The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police had no further details regarding the crash.
CTV News has reached out to the city for more information.
