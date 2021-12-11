Transit bus services in Timmins shut down due to weather
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist and Weekend Anchor
Alana Pickrell
The Timmins Police Service is halting municipal bus services for Saturday evening due to weather conditions.
In a media release Saturday evening Police say due to worsening road and weather conditions, it was deemed necessary to stop services for Saturday evening. Adding that it was at the request of the Timmins Transit Operations Manager.
Police are also urging both motorists and pedestrians to stay inside and only venture out onto city streets if it’s “absolutely necessary.”
Residents are being reminded not to call 911 to inquire about road and weather conditions.
