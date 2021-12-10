Transit bus window smashed by axe-wielding man: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a man used an axe to smash a window on a Transit bus after he was barred from getting on board for not wearing a face mask.

Police said at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Selkirk Avenue and Sgt. Tommy Prince Street.

“The accused was denied entry onto a bus for not wearing a facial covering,” police said in a news release. “He used an axe to smash out a bus window and fled the area.”

Police said officers arrested a man in the 200 block of Pritchard Avenue and took him into custody. They believe the man was also involved in previous reports of a damaged vehicle in November.

Franklin John Junior Bittern, 24, is facing charges including possession of a weapon, and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

The charges have not been proven in court.

He was detained in custody.