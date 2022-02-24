Transit buses share anti-bullying messaging
Pink Shirt Day is an anti-bullying campaign observed on the last Wednesday of February.
It's a day dedicated to ending bullying in schools, workplaces, online and in our homes.
On Wednesday in Sudbury, GOVA transit service was sharing messaging on its buses travelling throughout the city saying 'Bullying Stops Here.'
We asked people at the transit station their reaction, thoughts on bullying and efforts to stop it.
“I am really totally against bullying and I am really happy that they are making it known and it’s being highlighted on the buses," said Debbie Douglas.
"And I am against all forms of bullying whether it’s school children you know playing in the schoolyard or cyberbullying."
“I don’t like it. I have never dealt with it but there is no point. If you are mad at yourself, don’t take it out on others just try and work on yourself,” said Khaleb Poulton.
“I just find that the people that bully they are basically … insecure," said Maryann Beaulieu. "They have to pick on someone else just to make themselves look bigger or even feel better."
GOVA said it’s the first year it’s participated in the initiative and it plans to again next year.
-
-
17-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Cambridge homicidePolice have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
-
AG report: N.B. records fourth consecutive surplus but more work neededNew Brunswick Auditor General Paul Martin says the province has recorded its fourth consecutive surplus, but more work needs to be done to address its debt.
-
OPP cruiser struck while parked at collision scene in HuntsvilleAn OPP officer was taken to the hospital after his police cruiser was struck on Highway 11 in Huntsville.
-
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in UkraineFormer U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
-
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?To Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians -- particularly those old enough to have lived under Soviet control -- Russia's belligerence toward Ukraine has some worried that they could be the next target. The tensions have brought back memories of mass deportations and oppression.
-
Live updates: Ukraine leader says Russians checked outside KyivA senior U.S. defence official says Thursday's attack by Russia appears to be the first phase in what will likely be a multiple phased, large-scale invasion.
-
GO-VAXX vaccination clinic returning to London's East Lions Community Centre SaturdayThe provincial GO-VAXX mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will return to the East Lions Community Centre in London Saturday.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this weekendGas prices in Ontario are expected to soar this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.