Transit buses share anti-bullying messaging

Pink Shirt Day is an anti-bullying campaign observed on the last Wednesday of February.

It's a day dedicated to ending bullying in schools, workplaces, online and in our homes.

On Wednesday in Sudbury, GOVA transit service was sharing messaging on its buses travelling throughout the city saying 'Bullying Stops Here.'

We asked people at the transit station their reaction, thoughts on bullying and efforts to stop it.

“I am really totally against bullying and I am really happy that they are making it known and it’s being highlighted on the buses," said Debbie Douglas.

"And I am against all forms of bullying whether it’s school children you know playing in the schoolyard or cyberbullying."

“I don’t like it. I have never dealt with it but there is no point. If you are mad at yourself, don’t take it out on others just try and work on yourself,” said Khaleb Poulton.

“I just find that the people that bully they are basically … insecure," said Maryann Beaulieu. "They have to pick on someone else just to make themselves look bigger or even feel better."

GOVA said it’s the first year it’s participated in the initiative and it plans to again next year.