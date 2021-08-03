Transit fees waived for riders attending vaccine appointments in Chatham-Kent

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is waiving transit fees for riders on their way to or back from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Riders heading to a COVID-19 vaccination apportionment at Chatham-Kent Public Health Clinics, pharmacies or primary care offices can have their fares waved if they attend their appointment using any Rode CK Public Transit service including Chatham Conventional, Inter-Urban, Chatham Accessible, and Wallaceburg Accessible, the municipality announced Tuesday.

“Removing barriers to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccines is a community effort and we are delighted to have such willing partners in our community,” says Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health, said in a news release. “I truly hope that people take advantage of this generous offer and take the time to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 and its variants.”

For information on vaccination options and upcoming CK Public Health clinics visit ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccination-clinics.

The new transit policy is now in effect and will run until Aug. 30.

“We ask that riders let the driver know they’re going to a vaccine clinic at the time of boarding,” Ann-Marie Millson, manager of transit for the municipality, said. “We understand the cost of transportation can be a barrier for many residents who are trying to get vaccinated.”

Normal transit routes and operating schedules are available online.