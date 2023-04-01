Knife attack on Surrey transit bus leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Warning: This story contains a description of violence that some readers may find disturbing.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a stabbing aboard a TransLink bus in Surrey that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

In an interview with CTV News, MVTP Const. Amanda Steed said it happened just after 9:30 a.m. while the bus was travelling westbound on Fraser Highway near 156 Street.

The driver stopped the bus several blocks later near 148 Street, which is where several RCMP and MVTP officers met it after numerous people called 911 from inside the bus.

“The victim was slashed in the throat, which is a very serious injury and very concerning. He was transported to hospital where he has gone into emergency surgery,” Steed said. “So, right now he’s still in very critical condition, but we don’t have an update yet as to where he is in that process.”

Images from the scene show a 503 bus stopped on Fraser Highway near 148 Street. Two ambulances, RCMP and transit police vehicles can also be seen parked nearby, and police tape blocks off a portion of the sidewalk.

A kitchen knife can be seen on the sidewalk, surrounded by orange traffic cones – and Steed confirms investigators believe that was the weapon used in the attack.

Transit police and Surrey RCMP quickly located the suspect, who was arrested for attempted murder, according to MVTP.

Steed said the victim's injuries are considered life-threatening, and if he doesn’t survive, charges against the suspect could be upgraded.

“Right now, the suspect is in custody. He’s been advised that he’s been arrested for attempted murder,” she said. “Should the victim somehow succumb to the injuries that occurred during that assault, the charges will be upgraded to murder.”

Police do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other and Steed said investigators had not yet established a possible motive for the case.

Officers could be seen speaking with passengers outside the bus Saturday morning and investigators are urging anyone who has not yet spoken to them to call MVTP.

According to Steed, video and audio recordings from inside the bus will also form part of the investigation.

Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect.