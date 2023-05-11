Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash, vehicle after multi-jurisdictional drug bust

A lengthy investigation into a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring involving the transit system has led to several arrests and seizures.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) said the investigation stemmed from a drug trafficking incident that occurred near Surrey's King George SkyTrain station last fall.

Officers became aware of a network of individuals with ties to British Columbia’s gang conflict, whom they suspected of trafficking illicit drugs into municipalities across the Lower Mainland by using the transit system.

"It was quickly determined that these suspects posed a risk to public safety due to their access to firearms," said Const. Amanda Steed with the MVTP.

Transit police executed three simultaneous search warrants at homes in three different municipalities on May 2, where they seized the following items:

10 firearms of varying caliber, some with illegal modifications;

3,800 rounds of ammunition;

Illicit drugs, packaged in a manner consistent with trafficking, with an estimated street value of $70,000;

Approximately $50,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency;

A 2017 Mercedes C300W, believed to have been purchased using criminal proceeds.

Officers also discovered a psilocybin (magic mushroom) grow operation at one of the residences, which was dismantled and seized.

The search warrants were conducted in Surrey, Coquitlam and Vancouver.

Also discovered in the seizure were modified magazine cartridges allowing for increased — and illegal — bullet capacity.

Four suspects have been arrested, but MVTP anticipate there will be more arrests as the investigation is ongoing.

"We have recommended charges for firearms possession, trafficking for the magic mushrooms and a couple of other breach charges are included in that as well," said Steed.

"Working with multiple jurisdictional police partners allows us to investigate criminal activities that cross municipal boundaries," MVTP Chief Dave Jones said during a news conference Thursday.

It's unclear where the guns came from but police are investigating their origin.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced added funding to combat gangs and guns in B.C.

"With that kind of funding and commitment of resources, what I can assure people is that what we're in the know of, what we're aware of and what we're capable of addressing — it will get handled," said Jones.

The four suspects were released from custody as they await their court date.

MVTP say Surrey RCMP, the RCMP Lower Mainland District, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. and the Vancouver Police Department assisted with the investigation.