Transit police shoot alleged armed man in Vancouver's Gastown, sending him to hospital

A 23-year-old man who was shot by transit police in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday night is expected to survive.

Officers from both the Vancouver Police Department and Metro Vancouver Transit Police responded to several reports of a man with a weapon near Cambie and West Cordova streets at 10:15 p.m., according to a late night tweet.

.@TransitPolice have notified the IIO after a police involved shooting in Vancouver. Officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon. One man was injured in the interaction and taken to hospital. No Officers were injured. Further information to follow.

“During the interaction, he was shot by officers,” said Steed, who clarified that it was a transit police officer who fired the gun. “To my knowledge, less lethal bullets were not used.”

No police officers were injured during the ordeal. The man was taken to hospital for his injuries, where Steed says he remains in custody.

In the early stages of their investigation, Vancouver police aren’t disclosing details about the weapon in question.

"We need speak with witnesses and victims who left the area to get a better understanding of the man’s behaviour prior to police arrival,” Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News. “We are not going to disclose what that (weapon) was at this stage of the investigation because we do not want to influence any statements from people who have yet to come forward."

Several strangers were allegedly assaulted by the man before police were able to locate him.

“Witnesses told police the man slapped a woman, assaulted a cyclist, then tried to attack someone who was walking amongst a group of people outside Nester’s Market. He also allegedly tried to start a fight near the Metropole Pub and brandished a weapon before being confronted by police,” reads a statement by the VPD.

Vancouver police were the first to respond to the 911 calls and located the suspect walking on Cambie Street, one block west of where the alleged assaults took place on the streets of Abbott and West Cordova.

As the VPD’s Major Crime Section investigates the reported assaults, B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office has launched a probe into the police-involved shootings.

A bystander posted video of the interaction on social media, which appears to show at least half a dozen officers standing over a man lying on the ground.

CW: police violence, blood



Cops just shot a man outside my house. Witness thinks it was rubber bullets. Said he was running around with his pants down. Appears to be breathing. pic.twitter.com/614KWPrTty

Witness reports suggest the man was running around with his pants down before he was shot by police.