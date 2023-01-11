Transit riders can now tap with debit cards, TransLink says
There's a new way to tap onto Metro Vancouver's transit system.
Passengers can now use Interac debit cards to board any bus, SkyTrain or SeaBus across the region without stopping at a Compass card vending machine, TransLink announced Wednesday.
"This makes transit more convenient, especially for customers who may not have easy access to a credit card," TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said at a news conference.
Transit riders can also charge trips to their debit card using a digital wallet on their smartphones.
Paying for single trips by credit card or debit card costs more than using stored value on a Compass card, Compass wristband or Compass mini train – the later of which caused a minor frenzy after being released in limited quantities last month. (LINK)
Single-zone adult fares cost $3.10 using contactless payment methods and $2.50 using stored value.
Wednesday's announcement makes Metro Vancouver's transit system the first in Canada to fully integrate contactless debit payments, according to TransLink.
