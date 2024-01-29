Transit union against potential plan to remove greetings, messages from Winnipeg buses

The president of Winnipeg’s transit union said he does not support the city’s potential plan to remove greetings and messages from transit buses.

“We do have concern about the department’s desire to, in our view, take their ball and go home,” said Chris Scott, president business agent with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505.

Scott’s words come after a report recommended that the City of Winnipeg scrap the ticker messages on buses, which circulate every 2.5 seconds between route information.

According to the report, the promotional messages can cause frustration and delays for passengers as they receive information unrelated to their trip.

Scott described this recommendation as “disheartening.”

He said the promotional messages help to build pride in the community and the ATU membership.

“A lot of our membership are proud to participate in what these promotional signs advertise,” he said in an interview on Monday.

“Whether it’s a religious or cultural holiday, Remembrance Day or the Bombers or the Jets playoffs – everybody has a passion that they’re proud to support,

Scott said ATU Local 1505 would like to see the city offer options to alter the promotional messaging, rather than getting rid of it altogether. This could include changing the location of the messages or limiting the amount of time they’re displayed.

“Their needs to be a balance between getting the information to the riding public and acknowledging significant events for the citizens of this city,” he said

As for whether ATU Local 1505 has ever received complaints about these messages and greetings, Scott said he’s not aware of any pushback.

The report will be discussed at a public service committee meeting on Tuesday.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.