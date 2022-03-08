Transit union calls for new or enhanced shields in Winnipeg buses

The union for city transit operators is calling for new or enhanced shields to offer greater safety to drivers.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 says several Winnipeg Transit operators are reporting shield failures.

"The person was able to reach around the shield or behind the shield, pull the pin on the fire extinguisher, unload it onto the entire thing, and then hold the driver in place behind that shield," James Van Gerwen, the executive vice president of ATU 1505, said during the Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works meeting at City Hall on Tuesday.

Van Gerwen said the union has also received reports of transit operators being punched in the face or spit on while behind the shield. He said a gap in the shield design is not offering the proper amount of protection for drivers.

He is calling on the city to eliminate that gap in the shield, either by extending the current shield or putting in a different shield entirely.

"There's other choices out there. I know Edmonton has got vapour shields, which are full shields," he said. "There's shields out there that are better, and that's what we're asking – for it to be better."

The city said the transit advisory committee is exploring options for a long-term safety plan for Winnipeg Transit, adding it is premature to discuss any potential outcomes.

The city's infrastructure and public works committee has put forward a motion to get feedback from transit users and the general public on ways transit safety could be enhanced.

The motion passed.