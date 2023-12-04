Transit union lifts overtime ban pending upcoming vote

The union representing Winnipeg bus drivers says it has lifted the overtime ban pending the outcome of an upcoming vote.

The job action at Winnipeg Transit has been ongoing for a week now, with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 telling the city its members will not work overtime. This resulted in an increase in late or cancelled buses, as the city told CTV News Transit needs around 80 operators working overtime every day to cover shifts.

The union said it also set a strike date of Dec. 11 amid the bargaining process.

However, the union confirmed on Monday that it has lifted the overtime ban, pending the results of a vote on a third tentative agreement.

The union says its members will be voting this week, with a decision expected by Friday.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the city said even with the removal of the overtime ban, Winnipeg Transit is still short.

The city said Transit currently has 897 active bus operators, but needs another 95 to operate a full schedule.

The spokesperson said in the event of an ATU strike, the city would not be providing Transit service at all, with no buses running on any routes.

"The City has been committed to negotiating in a fair and reasonable manner with ATU, and is hoping for a successful conclusion to collective bargaining that won’t result in any further disruption to Transit operations or services for the thousands of users that rely on it every day," the statement reads.