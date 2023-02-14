Transit union marks six years since fatal stabbing of Winnipeg bus driver

The union representing Winnipeg’s bus drivers held an event on Tuesday to mark the sixth anniversary of a violent attack that left a driver dead.

The Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) Local 1505 held a transit appreciation event at the Winnipeg Transit north garage on Tuesday morning – six years to the day since bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser was stabbed at the University of Manitoba during the final stop of his shift.

“Unfortunately, six years ago on this day, our brother Irving Jubal Fraser was murdered in the line of duty after an altercation with a passenger that had fallen asleep on the bus,” said Chris Scott, president of ATU Local 1505.

“The case has proceeded through the justice system and the individual has been sentenced, but we still remember.”

Scott said Fraser is remembered as a happy person, who always spoke about family.

“He never complained about the job. He always looked on the positive side of how things are,” he said.

Brian Kyle Thomas was found guilty of second-degree murder in Fraser’s death.

Security footage from Feb. 14, 2017, shows Fraser telling Thomas to get off the bus several times as it was his last stop.

Fraser eventually forcibly removed Thomas from the bus, which led to an altercation between the two and resulted in the deadly stabbing.

Scott said the union is reminded every day of what happened to Fraser due to violence that’s been taking place on Winnipeg Transit buses in recent weeks.

“It is displays like [the transit appreciation event] that give us strength and empower us to continue to fight for a safer transit system,” he said.

Scott added that since Fraser’s death, the ATU has received a lot of support, including one person who would bring transit worker cards, coffee and donuts every Feb. 14. That person has since stopped the initiative; however, an anonymous donor known as the ‘Candy Cowboy’ has picked it back up with the help of Salisbury House.