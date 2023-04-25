iHeartRadio

Transit Windsor renews agreement with Town of Leamington


Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos (left) joins St. Clair College President Patti France, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald and Essex Mayor Larry Snively at the launch of the regional transit service on July 8, 2019. ( Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor )

Transit buses that stop in Essex, as well as other towns, will keep running for another two years.

Windsor city council agreed to upkeep and renew the existing agreement between the Town of Leamington and Transit Windsor — extending the bus service to March 31, 2025.

The route circles the Towns of Essex, Kingsville and Leamington and connects to Transit Windsor routes at St. Clair College.

The service operates three round trips a day, Monday through Friday and two trips on Saturdays.

All revenue from the buses is used to offset the hourly service cost.  

