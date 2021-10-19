Transit Windsor routes added to possible COVID-19 exposure list

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 on certain Transit Windsor routes.

Dates of Exposure:

Monday, October 11 - 8:11 a.m. Transway 1C (University at Cameron to Tecumseh at Ouellette)

Monday, October 11 - 2:07 p.m. Transway 1C (Ouellette at Tecumseh to Transit Terminal)

Tuesday, October 12 - 7:22 a.m. Dominion #5 (Riverside at Crawford to SCC Front Entrance)

Tuesday, October 12 - 2:19 p.m. OR 2:39 p.m. Dominion #5 (SCC Front Entrance to Crawford at Riverside)

Wednesday, October 13 - 10:42 a.m. Dominion #5 (Riverside at Crawford to SCC Front Entrance)

Wednesday, October 13 - 12:19 p.m. Dominion #5 (SCC Front Entrance to Crawford at Riverside)

WECHU asks anyone who was on the buses on the identified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.