Transit Windsor routes added to possible COVID-19 exposure list
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure on certain Transit Windsor routes.
Dates of Exposure:
- Monday, Nov. 1: Bus 1C at 7:46 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.
- Monday, Nov. 1: Bus Central 3 at 3:06 p.m. to 3:26 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 2: Bus 1C at 7:46 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 2: Bus Central 3 at 3:06 p.m. to 3:26 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 3: Bus 1C at 7:46 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 3: Bus 1C at 3:30 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.
WECHU asks anyone who was on the buses on the identified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.
