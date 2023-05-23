Transit Windsor’s special events bus to Detroit returns

Transit Windsor is once again offering bus service to Detroit for special events.

The route runs through the Detroit Windsor Tunnel for selected concerts or sporting events at Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena or Ford Field. The cost is $15 per person round trip.

Special events service is different from the regular tunnel bus route: all trips for special events service must be booked in advance online through our new reservation portal.

There will be limited seating capacity for each event (based on core service demands and available resources). Riders can visit Special Events Bus Service page at TransitWindsor.ca and reserve a seat.

Please note: During the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear from May 30 to June 4, 2023, Transit Windsor will not be running any Special Events service. The regular Tunnel Bus will be operating a short-turn route to Mariner’s Church only.