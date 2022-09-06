Transit Windsor starts service to Amherstburg as part of pilot project

Residents and visitors can now take a bus between Windsor and Amherstburg.

Transit Windsor is providing bus service between the two locations as part of a two-year pilot project.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, and Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg were at the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Bus Terminal Tuesday morning to make the announcement and officially launch the first trip from Windsor to Amherstburg.

“All of us at Transit Windsor are excited to partner with Amherstburg to launch this exciting service that will improve mobility options for residents of Amherstburg, Windsor, and LaSalle. Transit Windsor's roots go back 150 years to the former Sandwich, Windsor, and Amherstburg Railway, and we are delighted to be linking our two communities by public transit once again,” said Cragg.

This 45-minute route, called Route 605, will run three times per day every day (except holidays) at 6 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Starting at the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare terminal at 1453 Prince Road, riders will travel through West Windsor along Ojibway Parkway to Front Road, through downtown Amherstburg, and up to Lowes Side Road.

Individual rides cost $4.75, and Smart Cards are available to purchase for riders travelling more frequently.

At this time, Transit Windsor riders are still required to wear a mask on buses.