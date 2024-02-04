Transit Windsor strike averted, tentative agreement reached hours before deadline

City buses are expected to run on a normal schedule Monday morning after the union representing Transit Windsor workers reached a tentative agreement with the city late Sunday night, hours before drivers were set to go on strike.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616, which represents nearly 300 public transit workers in Windsor, said it had reached a tentative deal with the City of Windsor.

Transit Windsor workers had been without a contract since Oct. 1 and in strike position since Dec. 3.

After rescinding a previous strike deadline of Jan. 15, the local union held a press conference the following day.

Officials at the time cited the 10 paid sick days which are federally mandated for transit workers as a major sticking point in ongoing negotiations.

Strike notice was issued again last week after the union said contract talks were at an impasse.

A work stoppage was scheduled for Feb. 5 at 12:01 a.m. if a deal could not be reached before that deadline.

"It's been very long and difficult bargaining," said Amalgamated Transit Union international vice-president Manny Sforza.

"At this point, I can't give any specific details on the deal because we're going to be bringing the offer to the membership in the very near future and they will be having a ratification vote on the offer."

NEW: @Transit_Windsor drivers will NOT be going on strike after @ATULocal616 reached a tentative agreement with the @CityWindsorON — juts a few hours before a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 5.



Late-night reaction from ATU International VP Manny Sforza below. pic.twitter.com/bsWbjhV55V

That vote is targeted for next weekend, union officials told CTV News. They added bus service is expected to run on its normal schedule Monday morning.

When asked if he is happy with the deal, Sforza said "happy is a bit of a stretch."

"I think it's a fair and reasonable deal for our members," he added.

"Our commitment to Transit riders and Windsorites was front and center as we stated from the beginning, keeping the service running while balancing the needs of transit workers," said ATU Local 616 president Dragan Markovic.

According to statement issued by the union, the tentative agreement means members now "have a pathway to the middle class and the federally mandated sick days they deserve for the essential public service they provide."

Statement from the City of Windsor

Transit Windsor buses will be running on the regular Monday schedule thanks to a tentative agreement with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have this deal done ahead of any disruption to service for our community”, said Commissioner of Infrastructure Services (Acting) Mark Winterton. “It’s been a marathon of negotiating to get here but we have a tentative agreement that we can present to City Council and that Local 616 can take to their members.”

No details of the agreement will be released ahead of council approval and membership ratification.

Transit Windsor provides public transit service in Windsor-Essex, including service to Amherstburg, LaSalle, and Leamington. In addition, Tunnel Bus and Special Events services are provided to Detroit, Michigan, and school extra service is provided to select schools in Windsor. All services will be operating as normal thanks to the tentative deal.