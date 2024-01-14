Transit Windsor strike put on hold
Multi-Media Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Fiona Robertson
The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), representing roughly 300 transit workers in Windsor, has decided to temporarily delay their strike and service disruptions that were scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The union remains committed to reaching an agreement, but felt delaying the disruption to services was best for the community.
This is a developing story.
