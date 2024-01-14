Transit Windsor strike temporarily delayed

The union representing 300 Transit Windsor workers is putting a planned strike on hold to avoid service disruption while it negotiates a contract with the City of Windsor.

“For the sake of Transit Windsor riders and the community, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616…will temporarily delay their strike and service disruptions that were scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 15 if a tentative agreement is not reached today,” reads a media release issued by the union Sunday evening.

ATU said it remains committed to reaching an agreement with the company and talks will continue.

“We are committed to remaining at the bargaining table for a few more days to negotiate to a fair deal, but Transit Windsor management has been unfair and will have to significantly improve their offer,” said ATU Local 616 President Dragan Markovic.

The two sides have been meeting all weekend trying to hash out an agreement where working conditions, health and safety, scheduling and wages are on the table.

The two sides maintain opposing positions on some issues, especially federally legislated sick days that the employer is seeking concessions for, according to the union.

The City of Windsor did not comment on the status of negotiations.

Amalgamated Transit Union local 616 issued a 72-hour strike notice to the City of Windsor on Thursday that if a deal isn’t reached by midnight, they would go on strike.

“We care about our riders who rely on Transit Windsor to safely get to work, school, the doctor, and other destinations on time, but our members deserve a fair contract that allows them to provide for their families and keep up with the cost of inflation,” said ATU International President John Costa. “Make no mistake, our members will stand strong and united in their fight for the contract they deserve.”

“In all my years of bargaining, I have never experienced the unreasonable and unethical bargaining techniques of Transit Windsor staff,” said ATU International Vice Vresident Manny Sforzato.

The ATU will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at noon to provide an update on negotiations and next steps.

Transit users are getting nervous about how they will get around if a deal isn’t reached.

Arran Christie, a transit user, said she will be forced to walk 30 minutes to school at UWindsor if Transit Windsor workers eventually go on strike.

“With these temperatures you know, it's going be really hard, especially with going into the negatives now,” Christie said. “I want to support this strike in any way I can make sure that our bus drivers get compensated as they should be,” Christie said. “It's a little inconvenient for us, you know, I’m nervous, but I support them all the way.”

Others are not as enthusiastic.

“They better go back to work and not on strike, because people won’t put up with it. Especially with this weather,” said Gene Locknick, who relies solely on transit to get around.

Meantime, local school boards, The University of Windsor, and St. Clair College are advising students of upcoming potential service disruptions, telling them to make alternate arrangements to get to school in the event a strike takes place in the near future.

“That's really difficult situation,” said Vatsal Patel, who goes to school at the University of Windsor.

Patel said it’s not just school that students have to worry about. Many students have part-time jobs and may have to rely on taxis during any work stoppage, at a much higher cost.

“I mean, we can take cabs, but cabs are pretty expensive,” said Patel. “We have to take the cabs, we don't have any other options.”

To help offset the financial burden, St. Clair College will provide all students who hold a valid Saints Bus pass a $275 credit to their student account, should a strike happen.

“Yeah, I'm thankful for that,” said Rahil Brahmbhatt, who attends St. Clair College. “It's great for other students, because, like right now, like many students are struggling to get a job and the bus is the only transportation in Windsor right now.”