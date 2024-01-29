Transit Windsor workers give strike notice

Transit Windsor workers have issued a strike notice for 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

ATU Local 616-Windsor issued a news release on Monday, saying despite all efforts to work out a fair deal with Transit Windsor, contract talks are at an impasse.

The union said the employer has made several creative attempts to erode the rights of these transit workers who are entitled to federally mandated 10 paid sick days - and they want to offset these days by reducing wages.

The two sides have been trying to reach a deal over several months of collective bargaining.

“The lack of interest in working out a fair deal for transit workers – and keeping the city moving was clearly demonstrated by Transit Windsor,” said Manny Sforza, ATU International vice president.

ATU 616 President Dragan Markovic added that, “We have always kept the best interest of Windsorites in mind which is why we held off on strike action, but Transit Windsor leaves us no choice.”

The ATU has served notice to Transit Windsor and is giving one week notice to the riding public. Effective 12:01 a.m. next Monday, the workers of Transit Windsor will be on strike if there’s no deal.

Riders advised to plan ahead

The City of Windsor issued a news release on Monday advising Transit Windsor riders that they should prepare for alternate transportation arrangements ahead of Feb. 5, due to the potential strike.

“We’ve been provided strike notice for the second time during our negotiations with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616,” said Commissioner of Infrastructure Services (acting) Mark Winterton. “We remain optimistic that talks planned for this Wednesday can keep the buses running, but we need to ensure riders know that the union has told us they will strike on February 5 if a deal isn’t reached.”

Transit Windsor provides public transit service in Windsor-Essex, including service to Amherstburg, LaSalle, and Leamington. In addition, Tunnel Bus and Special Events services are provided to Detroit, MI, and extra service is provided to select schools in Windsor.

All of these services will be suspended if members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 take strike action.