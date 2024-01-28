Transit Windsor workers 'still at an impasse' after two days of talks: union

Buses will be running Monday and the union will announce their plan for next steps regarding ongoing contract talks via a news release.

"We have not reached a deal. We're still at an impasse," Almagamated Transit Union international vice president Manny Sforza said Sunday.

"ATU has made significant movements at the bargaining table but unfortunately the city's team is still finding creative ways to have us pay for the 10 Federal (sick) days and it's just not going to happen."

ATU Local 616 held a meeting Sunday to update members on negotiations.

"There was a lot of emotion at today's meeting," Sforza said. "They're angry. They're tired of being disrespected."

"I will strike but I don’t want to," driver Elisa Scarriglia told CTV News after the meeting.

Job security and maintaining sick time are the biggest concerns for her in this round of bargaining.

"If I need to strike for my rights for, for my co workers rights, for the future bus drivers, (for) mechanics and service (staff), you know, everybody that works for Transit Windsor, if I have to fight for them then I will fight," she said.

The union said Sunday there are no new talks schedule and they will release their plan to the community on Monday.

They must give the city at least 72-hour strike notice, if that’s the route they choose to take to back contract demands.

City of Windsor spokesperson Mark Winterton did not respond to a request for comment.