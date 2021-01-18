Rain and wet snow Sunday has made for some slippery sidewalks and side streets around the Edmonton region this morning.

That'll change this afternoon as the sun comes out and temperatures climb well above zero again.

Tuesday's shaping up to be a handful of degrees above zero as well.

But this is transition week and we'll be into some much colder air by the coming weekend.

There's a low pressure system that'll slide across the north on Tuesday with some snow.

Most (probably all) of that precip stays north of Edmonton. But, there's a slight risk of some mixed precipitation in the morning tomorrow.

Cooler air starts to push in behind that low pressure system Wednesday.

But, we'll still be near or slightly above zero in the afternoon.

Thursday looks to be our first sub-zero daytime high since January 8th (and just our second one this month).

By Friday, we're in the -5 to -10 range for a high and Sat/Sun/next week looks to be in the -10 to -15 range for highs.

Mornings will be near -20 (or in the -20s) starting this weekend.

This likely won't be a short-lived cold snap. Once we get into the colder air, it'll likely stick around at least through the end of the month and probably right into the first week of February.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: