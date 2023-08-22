TransLink gives sneak peek of new SkyTrain cars
New SkyTrain cars that are set to replace TransLink's aging fleet have hit the tracks at a testing facility in Ontario, according to the transit authority.
The Mark V cars will have a number of new features for riders including more space, digital displays, and mostly forward-facing seats, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Accessibility features include lights that will flash when doors are closing to assist people with hearing loss and door chimes and announcements for those who are visually impaired.
"These new cars are thoughtfully designed with spacious interiors to allow room for bikes and luggage and an improved onboard transit alert system to make the cars more inclusive for people of all ages and abilities," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement.
"These next-generation SkyTrain cars will provide a more comfortable and personalized transit experience.”
The 205 cars that they will replace will go out of service by 2027 and the is part of a $1.47-billion upgrade for the Expo and Millennium lines that is supported by funding from the federal and provincial governments.
The testing is being done at a facility in Kingston.
