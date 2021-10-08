TransLink, ICBC the latest of B.C.'s largest employers to mandate vaccination policies

Two of British Columbia's largest employers are implementing mandatory vaccination policies for their workers.

TransLink, Metro Vancouver's transportation network, and the Insurance Corporation of B.C. have announced their workers must be fully vaccinated by November.

A statement from ICBC says the mandate applies to all its employees and contractors.

TransLink says its directive applies to 8,300 workers who are employed by TransLink, Coast Mountain Bus Company, BC Rapid Transit Company and Transit Police.

TransLink chief executive Kevin Quinn says in a statement the decision is important as more people return to using transit.

ICBC's statement says it believes having a mandatory vaccination program is an extra safety measure and the right thing to do.