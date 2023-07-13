TransLink now offers free Wi-Fi on all RapidBus lines

Express buses in Metro Vancouver now come equipped with free Wi-Fi, according to the regional transit provider.

TransLink announced Wednesday that all five of its RapidBus lines are now fully equipped with free public Wi-Fi, the latest milestone in the rollout of a project that began in late 2021.

At that time, the transit provider partnered with Shaw Communications to equip the regional transit system with wireless internet connections.

Since then, Shaw has been acquired by Rogers Communications in the largest telecommunications merger in Canadian history.

TransLink said Wednesday that it and Rogers remain committed to installing Wi-Fi across the entire transit system, but will prioritize the vehicles that carry the most passengers, including articulated buses and SkyTrain cars.

The installation comes "at no expense to TransLink," the transit provider said in a statement.

Wi-Fi is currently available on all five RapidBus routes and some other articulated buses, as well as "most SeaBus vessels" and "some SkyTrain cars," according to TransLink. It has also been installed at both SeaBus terminals, Edmonds and New Westminster SkyTrain stations and Carvolth and Langley Centre exchanges.

“Not only is RapidBus faster with fewer stops, now all customers can ride our premium bus service without having to spend money on data fees,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in the statement.

“These upgrades are yet another way we are elevating customer experiences by making it easier for customers to use their transit time for leisure, work, or to connect with family and friends.”

Since the first Wi-Fi upgrades were installed on TransLink's system in 2021, riders have used more than 215,000 gigabytes of data on the free network, which TransLink says is equivalent to streaming 71,000 hours of Netflix in high definition.