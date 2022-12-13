TransLink releasing limited number of Compass mini-trains
A limited number of transit users in Metro Vancouver will have a fun new option for paying their fare starting Wednesday.
The new product is a small replica SkyTrain on a key chain that can be loaded with pre-paid fares or passes and used just like a regular Compass card.
It also lights up when tapped.
"I’m sure customers will appreciate the fun and quirky design of the new Compass Mini-Train,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement.
The transit authority will be releasing 3,000 blue mini-trains for transit riders who pay regular fares and 2,000 orange ones for concession customers.
They can only be picked up at the customer service desk at Waterfront Station and sales are limited to four per person. The price is a $6 refundable deposit, just like it is for an ordinary card.
The mini-trains follow the launch of Compass minis and waterproof wristbands, both of which drew long lines of eager customers and sold out in hours.
