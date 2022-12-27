Transplant recipient donates gold medal to Vancouver hospital that saved his life

Two years ago, Vancouver-born actor Jason Gray-Stanford was told his heart was failing. Within days, he received a life saving transplant at St. Paul’s Hospital.

"I was in such bad shape that I needed a heart transplant pretty much then and there,” the 49-year-old told CTV News. “The alternative was not a pleasant one. And two years later, here I am."

In addition to scoring acting roles in popular television series like Monk and The X-Files, Gray-Stanford has always prioritized his health.

When he learned about the Transplant Games, a sporting event similar to the Olympics for organ transplant recipients and living donors, he set his sights on the 2022 competition in San Diego.

Gray-Stanford was eventually given the green light from the team at St. Paul’s to compete in the cycling category, and began training diligently.

His hard work paid off, winning him a gold medal.

“I was very, very proud that I had come so far to get to that point," said Gray-Stanford.

As elated as he was to win, he knew his medical team deserved the accolade more than he did.

My First Transplant Games

Of America complete!! I am humbled

honored and grateful to have been a part of this wonderful celebration of life. What a community

of inspirational humans. Through tears and

laughter I am changed forever for the better! @DonateLife @TransplantGames pic.twitter.com/8mODJLKzbW

"I was incredibly proud to have come that far on my journey from where I had been — which is basically, not to be dramatic about it, on death's door — and I kind of thought to myself, gosh there is no better place for this medal to call home than right here at St. Paul's," Gray-Stanford said.

In December, he gifted the medal to his health care practitioners, who were in turn thrilled to see his progress.

Dr. Jamil Bashir, a transplant surgeon at St Paul’s, told CTV News that the team puts an incredible amount of effort into supporting each patient, and Gray-Stanford is just one example of that.

"To take someone from being near death to where they can compete at the level he was competing at is truly astounding,” said Bashir. “I think it shows you how effective that therapy is.”

The actor hopes his story helps other transplant patients persevere in difficult times and inspires others to sign up to become organ donors.

"I'm living, walking proof that this is truly a miracle. You will save lives,” he said. “Register to become an organ donor, That is the simplest way I can put it because this is what you get on the other side."